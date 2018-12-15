‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Video Teases What to Expect in Season 2

CBS All Access has released a new video teasing what fans should expect from Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

“We have made lots and lots of choices in Season Two to shift to a much more cinematic look,” says co-creator/executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “At the same time, we have done everything we can to protect what is small and intimate, which is the relationships between the characters.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Executive producer Heather Kadin add, “Season Two had to look as good as any version of Star Trek that had come before it.”

Storywise, Season Two picks up right where the first season left off.

“For Season Two, the first thing you see is us coming in contact with the Enterprise,” says Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham.

Since Star Trek: Discovery takes place several years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, the ship is under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike.

“Christopher Pike was captain of the Enterprise before Kirk,” Anson Mount, who plays Pike, explains. “Speaking as a fan, we’ve always wanted to know more about Pike. It’s such a mysterious history.”

Serving as Pike’s science officer is Spock, but the half-Vulcan has recently gone missing.

“This iteration of Spock is going through things we never knew Spock went through,” says executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Here’s the recently released synopsis for the new season:

“After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Be sure to check out the trailer and key art poster for Star Trek Discovery Season Two.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery Season Two? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.