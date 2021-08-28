Star Trek Explorer Launching In November

✖

This November, Titan Publishing will relaunch the official Star Trek magazine as Star Trek Explorer. The first issue of this publication goes on sale on November 2nd. Titan describes Star Trek Explorer as "the no. #1 destination for everything Star Trek – filled with in-depth interviews and features taking you behind-the-scenes of all your favorite shows and movies." Star Trek Explorer, which replaces Star Trek Magazine, features a new design, two exclusive Star Trek short stories, and a 16-page themed supplement in each issue. The first issue's supplement is a guide to Captain James. T. Kirk. In a press release, the magazine's editor, Nick Jones, explained that the relaunch is to reflect the current expansion of the Star Trek franchise through new shows on Parmaount+.

"The Star Trek brand is so exciting right now with new shows and storylines," says Jones. "We wanted to match this excitement with a new, fresh-look magazine that will thrill long-time and new readers alike. We will be exploring the entire Star Trek Universe in a cool, fun way. I can't wait to share with our readers!"

(Photo: Titan Publishing)

Star Trek Explorer subscribers will also receive an exclusive digital magazine with each installment of the quarterly magazine. They include exclusive short stories, printables, activities, and more. Each issue of the magazine costs $9.99. Alternatively, readers can subscribe for $29.99, which essentially gets them one of the four issues per year for free.

Star Trek Explorer #1 is available to pre-order now. It features interviews with Star Trek: Discovery stars Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, and David Cronenberg, as well as showrunner Michelle Paradise. There are two covers available. The first features a shot of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) from Star Trek: Discovery. The second is a Previews exclusive cover using Tim Anderson's Star Trek: The Original Series tribute artwork first seen in Titan's Star Trek: 50 Years 50 Artists artbook.

(Photo: Tim Anderson, Titan Publishing)

Titan Magazine previously published a version of Star Trek Explorer from 1999 through 2003. It was the official magazine of The Official UK Star Trek Fan Club. Titan began publishing Star Trek Magazine (originally Star Trek Monthly) in 1995. At first, it was a local United Kingdom publication. It eventually obtained a global readership, expanding into North America after Star Trek Communicator, The Official US Star Trek Fan Club's magazine, ceased publication in 2005.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Star Trek Explorer? Let us know in the comments.