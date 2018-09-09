‘Star Trek’ Stars From Every Series Come Together on Red Carpet For Emmys Honor

Stars from across every Star Trek television series united at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Photos show the Star Trek stars coming together while walking the red carpet.

Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the Governors Award on behalf of the Star Trek franchise. They were joined on stage by representatives from all six Star Trek television series: Walter Koenig from Star Trek: The Original Series, LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Terry Farrell from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Jeri Ryan from Star Trek: Voyager, Linda Park from Star Trek: Enterprise, and Alex Kurtzman, the co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery.

The official Star Trek Instagram account shared a photo of several of the stars together on the red carpet, including Shatner, Koenig, Kurtzman, Ryan, Burton, and Martin-Green.

The Television Academy also released some additional photos of the Star Trek stars from the event.

At the event, the stars spoke about what the franchise means to them. Shatner said that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts” and “I accept this award for all of the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

“It resonates because we were talking about topical issues and socio-political content,” said Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov.

“It’s all about good storytelling,” added Burton, who played Geordi La Forge.

“We still worry about living together and having a fruitful and joyful experience,” Koenig continued. “We are beset with problems that we had in the ’60s.”

Martin-Green and Kurtzman spoke about Discovery and the franchise’s future.

Martin-Green says”It was very important to us” to do justice to the Star Trek name, “but be our own at the same time.”

Kurtzman says Star Trek “has been a beacon of hope for so many people for so long. In dark times, we need that hope.”

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Sept. 8th, 52 years to the day after Star Trek made its television debut.

Every episode of Star Trek television ever produced is available now to stream via CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.