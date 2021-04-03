Star Trek: Legends Launches on Apple Arcade

✖

Star Trek: Legends, a new RPG based on the Star Trek franchise, is now live on Apple Arcade. Star Trek: Legends was developed by Emerald City Games and published by Tilting Point. It is the first game to come out of the publisher's acquisition of FTX Games and is Tilting Point's second Star Trek game after Star Trek Timelines. Star Trek: Legends features a new storyline written by Mike Johson, who has written several Star Trek comic books for IDW Publishing. The game includes characters from across the Star Trek franchise, pulled from the Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and Picard. Star Trek: Legends is an Apple Arcade exclusive available to subscribers to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Star Trek: Legends puts players in command of the Starfleet vessel USS Artemis. The ship warps into the mysterious Nexus. Inside, they discover a dimension of new worlds and characters. Further investigation is required to prevent a crisis. Here's the summary from the App Store:

"Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favorite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the USS Artemis. They'll warp into the Nexus, where they'll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favorite characters from the entire Star Trek franchise - Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard. Their crew's skills and ingenuity will prove critical as players choose the right team members from their collection for the task at hand. Each legend has their own unique set of skills, abilities and weapons, from Spock's Vulcan Nerve Pinch to Worf's deadly Bat'leth. Explore beautifully rendered 3D worlds, fully realized and lovingly animated characters, and a dynamic graphics system that provides a console-level experience on your Apple device."

A press release describes some of the game's features in more details. Those features include:

Assembling The Away Team: Players can recruit from more than 40 legendary Star Trek characters at launch, including Kirk, Spock, Jean-Luc Picard, Janeway, Data, Burnham and more (with additional characters joining the game on a regular basis), and send them on critical missions.

Command The Bridge: Players can assign their crew to post at the bridge of the USS. Artemis in order to support the Away Team - creating a difference between mission success and failure.

Be A Master Tactician: Using their character's unique skills and abilities - such as Spock's Vulcan Nerve Pinch or Worf's deadly Bat'leth - players can outwit and overpower enemies in cinematic combat sequences.

Stunning Graphics: With a dynamic graphics system that provides a console-level experience, players can explore beautifully rendered 3D worlds and fully realized animated characters right from their Apple devices.

Unique Events: Star Trek: Legends will feature regular episodic updates and special challenges, as well as daily, weekly and limited-time events, to further expand the game's story and the player's journey.

