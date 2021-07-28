Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Releases New Images

By Jamie Lovett

Following the debut of the official Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two trailer during Comic-Con@Home's Star Trek Universe panel, Paramount+ has released 10 new preview images from the first episodes of the new season, "Strange Energies" and "Kayshon, His Eyes Opens." The first episode sees Brad Boimler still serving under Capt. William Riker aboard the U.S.S. Titan. As the name hints at, the second sees a Tamarian -- one of the alien species that speak only in metaphor, introduced in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Darmok -- joining the U.S.S. Cerritos' crew. You can see all of these photos below.

ComicBook.com spoke to Jack Quaid, who voices Brad Boimler, returning to the character for the second season in May. "It was amazing," Quaid said. "It was incredible. I just love this show so much, and I think that we ended season one on such a great cliffhanger, obviously, now Boimler is on the Titan, and that was such a fun thing to record. The only downside of it being recorded during the pandemic is that in season one, I was able to actually record in the booth live with Tawny Newsome, which we didn't get to do. I mean, she's really busy as well right now. So we weren't really able to join together, but it's just been really, really fun. And even if it's over Zoom, working with Mike McMahan, and Brad Winters, and the rest of the crew, it's just always a joy. And I love playing Boimler. He's just such a little goofball, and I love him so much. So it was a joy. It was awesome."

What do you think? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two premieres on Paramount+ on August 12th.

"Strange Energies" -- Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer, Jonathan Scott Frakes as Capt. William T. Riker, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 009
"Strange Energies" -- Missi Pyle as Interrogator and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 010
"Strange Energies" -- Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman of the U.S.S Cerritos

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 001
"Strange Energies" -- Jerry O'Connell as Commander Ransom and Randall Park as High Leader

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 002
"Strange Energies" -- Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero. as Ensign Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner of the U.S.S. Cerritos

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 003
"Kayshon, His Eyes Open" -- Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayhon

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 004
"Kayshon, His Eyes Open" -- The U.S.S Cerritos

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 005
"Kayshon, His Eyes Open" --Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi of the U.S.S Cerritos

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 006
Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi of the U.S.S Cerritos of the Paramount+

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 007
"Kayshon, His Eyes Open" -- Noland North as Miner, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks Season 2 008
