Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

A new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season two has landed. Paramount+ released the official trailer for season two of the half-hour animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe during the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. The Star Trek: Lower Decks season two virtual panel was one half of the Star Trek Universe panel that kicked off Paramount+'s Comic-Con@Home Peak Animation programming block, spotlighting the streaming service's upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming kids' Star Trek animated series debuting in the fall.

Jerry O'Connell ("Commander Jack Ransom") moderated the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel. Other participants on the panel included voice cast members Tawny Newsome ("Ensign Mariner"), Jack Quaid ("Ensign Boimler"), and Eugene Cordero ("Ensign Rutherford"), as well as series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells ("Ensign Tendi").

McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is billed as "bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning."

In addition to the Lower Deckers, the Starfleet characters that serve as the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell, and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout' and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment"s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. It is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America beginning in September 2021.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres on August 12th.