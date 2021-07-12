Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Released

✖

One month remains before Star Trek: Lower Decks' season two premieres on Paramount+. The streaming service is celebrating by releasing a new teaser for the season. Released on Twitter, the 15-second teaser sees Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) in their Starfleet dress uniforms, seemingly making a quick getaway in a vehicle aboard a Starfleet space station. They seem to be hauling some statuettes shaped like Data. Are these Starfleet awards of some kind, made in Data's image to honor him after his death in Star Trek: Nemesis? We'll find out when the series returns in August.

When audiences last saw Boimler, he'd jumped ship -- literally. Boimler left the USS Cerritos and Mariner to take a new posting under Captain William Riker aboard the USS Titan. That's where fans saw him when Paramount+ released the first trailer for the new season on First Contact Day. When ComicBook.com spoke to Quaid in May, he told us a bit about how Boimler is enjoying his new position.

"Oh, man, I don't know how much I can say. We released a teaser trailer, basically, I don't know, like a month ago or something. And in it, you can see Boimler is on the Titan and he does have everything that he wants, but he remains very skittish and very freaked out," Quaid said. "So it's like be careful what you wish for a bit. It's everything he ever wanted, but it's very intense for him. So we'll see how he fares with that, and that's about all I can say. I think."

Paramount+ will bring Star Trek: Lower Decks to Comic-Con@Home later this month as part of the Star Trek Universe panel block. The Star Trek: Lower Decks panel will follow a presentation for the upcoming kids' animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The animated comedy focuses on the support crew serving on an unimportant Starfleet ship specializing in second-contact missions, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while dealing with all kinds of sci-fi shenanigans.

What do you think of the new teaser for Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Lower Decks returns to Paramount+ with new episodes on August 11th.