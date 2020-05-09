Star Trek Online Announces Year of the Klingon

✖

Star Trek Online has declared 2020 (and early 2021) the year of the Klingon. In a post on the game's website, Star Trek Online announced that throughout the rest of 2020 and part of 2021 it will be putting out "a major, multipart, 2411-focused Klingon storyline." Details are still to come, but post teased that J'Ula, the sister of Star Trek: Discovery antagonist T'Kuva who traveled forward through time as of the game's Age of Discovery storyline, will be involved. Existing Klingon content will also get an overhaul, in the same vein as the overhaul to the main storyline that occurred at the same time that the Age of Discovery content launched.

The post says, "[A]s part of this long-planned, face-of-the-game changing story, we’re taking a little time to focus on our most honorable allies. We love our Klingon content – who doesn’t love a story that involves descending into Grethor and fighting a god? – but a lot of it is old, and doesn’t contain the technical improvements we’ve made to the game over the years. So we’re spending time and resources to give these pieces of content visual and gameplay facelifts. Over the next twelve months (maybe more), you’ll see new Klingon character models for some of our classic characters like J’Mpok, updated skins for the classic Klingon ships like the Bird of Prey, new environments and cutscenes to refresh this old but beloved content."

The year of the Klingon updates will be rolled out a bit at a time, as the Age of Discovery content was. Here's a timeline of upcoming Klingon related event for players to look forward to:

#StovokorSaturdays – Every Saturday for the next few months, we’ll be debuting a new piece of updated Klingon content on our Twitter and Facebook pages. These could be ships, environments – you’ll never know what it is until you see it.

Artist Streams – Some of the artists working on our games will be inviting you into their homes to show off their work, as they make it. These streams will largely be unannounced, so make sure to follow our Twitch channel to know when they go live.

Ten Forward Weekly Interviews – We’ll be bringing in the Environment, Content, Cutscene and more teams for interviews on our weekly community stream (every Wednesday at 4pm PT)

More surprises to come.

Star Trek Online is free to play and available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.