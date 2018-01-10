Deal: The Ultimate ‘Star Trek’ Phaser Replica Is Also a Remote Control

Elaborate prop replicas are cool and everything, but they generally don’t serve any kind of practical purpose. This Star Trek: The Original Series phaser replica is different.

The phaser was replicated from 3D laser scans of the last known screen-used hero prop, so it looks perfect, but it can also function as programmable remote control for your home entertainment system. Really! Plus, you can get it for $129.99 with free shipping while the sale at ThinkGeek lasts. That’s 13% off the list price, which is the biggest discount that we’ve ever seen on it. Still not cheap, but check out all of these features:

• Fully-functioning programmable infrared remote control (that looks just like a phaser)

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Original Series merchandise

• Compatibility: Virtually all home entertainment systems

• Recreated from 3D laser scans of the last known screen-used hero prop

• Detachable Phaser I and pistol grip with securing bolt

• Gesture-based remote uses IR to control entertainment systems (but not RF systems like PS4 or Xbox)

• Removable Phaser I works as a standalone gesture-based universal remote control

• Personal lock code lets you keep the pew pew all to yourself

• Guided setup teaches you how to use the phaser with spoken prompts

• Store up to 36 programmable gestures over 3 memory banks

• Multicolored flashing emitter for pew pew visuals

• Ten position dial selects range of different Phaser firing sounds (including Phaser Overload sequence)

• (Plus silent mode for stealthy control)

• Tactile force-feedback vibration motor lets you feel the power of the phaser

• Comes with metal display stand with hidden magnet

• Materials: High-quality nickel and brass-plated die-cast metal parts, lacquer coated

• Batteries: Built-in lithium polymer battery (recharges using included USB cable)

• Includes specially-designed, protective transit case, with hidden-magnet, die-cast metal display stand, USB charging cable, special-issue Enterprise screwdriver with blade cover and debossed text, and illustrated poster manual

• Dimensions: Assembled phaser measures 8.2″ x 6″ x 1.4″, protective case measures 12.6″ x 7.4″ x 2.4″

