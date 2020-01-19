Star Trek Fan Gives Amazing Weather Report in Honor of Picard

Fans are getting pumped for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access, but one fan is going above and beyond. Katie Nickolaou is a meteorologist at KMEG who decided to have a little fun with the day’s forecast and spin it out to the larger Star Trek galaxy. She takes time to point out the conditions at Risa, Ferenginar, Vulcan Forge, Andoria, Qo’noS, and Starfleet headquarters. Including this many locales was a definite labor of love along with getting the graphics ready in front of the green screen. The entire project is very impressive as everything seems to be loaded with nods down to her choice of wardrobe for the video with that science blue.

Nickolaou’s video even caught the attention of the official Star Trek account that tweeted their approval and appreciation for the passion project. Of course, there were some on the Internet who had a bunch of questions about the references as well, and Katie handled all the inquiries deftly. People seemed to really be enjoying the video and tagging even more of the cast in the replies, so there could be a moment where one of them actually shouts her out for her hard work. Anything is possible, and it is always good to see so much passion put into fandom in a fun and respectful way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for Katie and other fans who might be looking for an effective visit to these familiar locales, it seems like Picard is poised to take the franchise into untold waters. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told Comicbook.com about how things are going to be different this time around.

“There’s obviously going to be a lot of debate about how we’ve portrayed the Federation,” he began. “What we’ll tell you is that the Federation is still the Federation. We’re not trying to cast aspersions on them. I think it’s very difficult when you are the leader of a series of member planets when you’re in the middle of something like the Romulan supernova. And then what happens on Mars, as you’ll come to see, that is their 9/11 in a lot of ways. That is an incredibly divisive moment where it’s difficult to unify everybody and keep them together and keep Starfleet together in those horrible, horrible moments of decision. And in that way, we were looking to examine the world but also we were looking to look at the event through the eyes of Jean-Luc Picard because he ended up having his falling out with Starfleet over that.”

“It does not mean Starfleet is dark now. We’re not telling that story. I think that would be a violation of what is essential to Star Trek. The Federation does its best. It doesn’t always make the right choice, but it always does its best and it’s trying its best to protect everybody and sometimes it’s impossible to protect everybody. Jean-Luc in many ways is, as he would tell you, kind of just as responsible for – he uses the words later in the season, ‘I made the perfect the enemy of the good.’ And in some ways, you hold onto an ideal and if it’s not perfect then I’m going to walk away from it, but actually when you walk away from it then no good gets done. And so what are the compromises you’re willing to live with in order to serve a greater good? You may not always get everything, but what do we need to do as people to make those choices? And in that sense, I think it’s a real exploration of the complicated world that we live in now.”

Star Trek: Picard gets rolling January 23rd on CBS All Access.