Star Trek Fans’ Best Reactions to the Picard Finale

This year, Star Trek fans witness the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. This comes 18 years after Stewart hung up in Starfleet uniform in Star Trek: Nemesis. Now, after 10 weeks and 10 episodes, the first season of Star Trek: Picard has come to an end. The finale episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” granted Picard a new lease on life, bid farewell to a fan-favorite character (for good this time), saw another fan-favorite character return to active duty, hinted a romance in the show’s second season, and had plenty of other exciting moments that reshape the Star Trek universe for the future.

Fans have been watching the episode and their reactions have been strong, usually involving some amount of crying. Keep reading to see some fo the best of those reactions.

In the season finale, a final confrontation on the synthetics’ homeworld, Coppelius, pits Picard and his team against the Romulans, as well as the synths who seek to safeguard their existence at all costs. The episode is written by Michael Chabon, based on a story by Chabon and Akiva Goldsman. Goldsman directed the episode.

The episode brings this season of Star Trek: Picard to a close, but it isn’t the end of the series. CBS All Access already renewed the show for its second season.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access in a statement when the show was renewed in January ahead of its debut. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

Let us know what you thought fo the first season fo Star Trek: Picard in the comments. Writing for Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is already underway.

Very Special

The season finale of Star Trek: Picard was very special.



Star Trek, in some form or another, has been with me for as long as i can remember. This season has been absolutely fantastic and this episode in particular left in tears… but happy tears. It was perfect. pic.twitter.com/GB1USudv5F — Walker Talker (@walkertalker222) March 28, 2020

Season 2 When?

Season Two of Star Trek Picard! When? I need this so damn much. Loved the finale and miss this crew. #PicardFinale — ElsBells (@Liripipe) March 28, 2020

Protect Patrick Stewart

Just watched the season finale of Star Trek Picard. For the love of god, would someone please seal @SirPatStew in a sterile bubble for the duration of this pandemic. Thank you. — Robert (@TheCheekyTaurus) March 28, 2020

How much did you cry?

So how much did you cry during the finale of Star Trek: Picard? #starktrekpicard #StarTrek — Amy Ginsburg-Author_ (@amy_ginsburg) March 28, 2020

Currently crying

I am currently crying because I watched the season finale of Star Trek: Picard.



What a good fucking show.#StarTrekPicard — LA (@therealLAbetch) March 27, 2020

Sad Emoji

Star Trek Picard season finale. pic.twitter.com/ydasThPMAe — Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe (@MissAngelineTW) March 27, 2020

Riker is Back

Perfect

I, for one, thought the Star Trek: Picard finale was perfect pic.twitter.com/Jd1KgQkFTu — Rory Mallette (@rorymallette) March 27, 2020

A Moving Masterpiece

Just Perfect