Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Hints at More Returning Next Generation Cast in Picard Series

Sir Patrick tells the audience at #DestinationStarTrek it is likely that we will see the rest of the TNG crew in #StarTrekPicard! pic.twitter.com/JQ9QLn7OqJ — Trekkie Rob 🔜 DST (@TrekkieRob) October 26, 2019

Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access sees Patrick Stewart returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard. Stewart originated the role in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard reunites him with some of his old co-stars. Jonathan Frakes returns as Will Riker, Picard’s First Officer in The Next Generation. He returns in Picard, along with Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Once the Enterprise’s counselor, Picard finds Troi living with Riker, now her husband, and their children. Brent Spiner returns as Data, the android who sacrificed his life to save Picard in the film Star Trek: Nemesis, though he may be a figment of Picard’s mind.

But Star Trek: The Next Generation fans would love to find out how the rest of the Enterprise crew is doing these decades since the events of Nemesis. During an appearance at the Destination Star Trek convention, Stewart gave fans hope they’ll see their wish come true. After praising his returning co-stars, Stewart posed a question. Stewart asked, “Will we meet the rest of the crew?” He then answered “I think so,” eliciting an ovation from the fans in attendance.

This may be good news to some of the other Next Generation stars. LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge in The Next Generation, said in a past interview that he expects to appear in Picard. “Each of us, I would say certainly, right?” Burton said. “It is unreasonable to assume that he doesn’t know those people anymore, or that he stopped talking to them. And if he did there’s good storytelling in why.”

Michael Dorn played Worf, the first Klingon Starfleet officer, in The Next Generation. He’s said in the past that it would take a significant role to get him to undergo that transformation again. “I’m only interested in if it’s something really interesting; if the character was a major part of the franchise or whatever the show is,” he says. “He’s not just going to show up, beat somebody up, and then go home.”

Wil Wheaton played Wesley Crusher in The Next Generation. He’s said that he doesn’t expect a call but would love to appear in Picard. “I think it is very unlikely they will ask me to participate in it,” Wheaton said. “I mean, I think it is just extraordinarily unlikely that will happen. If they did, I would say ‘yes,’ of course. I think all of us would say ‘yes.’ I think all of us if we were given the opportunity to put on the spacesuits again and go work together and bring those characters back, as they would be thirty years later, we would all say ‘yes.’ And I don’t think it’s because we want the work. I don’t think it’s because we need the money. I don’t think it’s because we don’t have other things to do. It’s because we love each other so much and an opportunity, even for a day, to return emotionally to some of the best times of our lives, I think that we would jump at that opportunity.”

Which Star Trek: The Next Generation character do you most want to see in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access.