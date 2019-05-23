Star Trek: Picard Releases First Poster

It looks like CBS All Access is about to pursue a story that boldly goes where Jean-Luc Picard never has before. After the network successfully launched Star Trek: Discovery on its streaming channel, it was announced Star Trek: Picard would be its next project. Now, fans can get a look at what the show has to offer, and the sequel series catches up with Picard in the best way possible.

After all, the former Starfleet admiral is living his life on his family’s famous winery, and the show’s poster makes the most of his new occupation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the first poster for Star Trek: Picard has gone live. The image is a simple one that lacks any Starfleet uniforms or references to Picard’s former crew. In fact, the lead cannot even be seen on the image, but fans do get an eyeful of his vineyard. The beautiful image shows the grapes which Picard is turning into wine, and the lighting is set just so to turn the rows into the Starfleet delta insignia.

So far, few firm details about the show’s plot have been made pubic to fans, but the project’s showrunner has offered up a few facts about Picard and his return. In a recent interview, Alex Kurtzman said Star Trek: Picard is less about action and more of a character study on one of the franchise’s most famous captains.

“The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years. There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver,” the showrunner admitted.

So, if you were hoping for some of Star Trek: Discovery‘s action sequences to come into this new series, then it is time to temper your expectations. According to Kurtzman, all focus is going to be on its titular lead and take a more zen approach than its peer.

“It’ll be very different than Discovery,” the showrunner has said. “It’ll be slower, more meditative. It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing within all these different shows.”

Not only did this new poster drop, but the first teaser trailer went live for Star Trek: Picard to boot. You can find the footage above, and yes – fans will get a glimpse of Patrick Stewart’s reprisal before the clip comes to an end.

So, are you excited about Star Trek: Picard coming to CBS All Access? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Star Trek: Picard is expected to premiere in late 2019 on CBS All Access.