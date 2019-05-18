Star Trek Star Shares Perfect Star Trek: Picard Parody Poster

Last week at the CBS Upfront presentation, CBS All Access confirmed the title of the next Star Trek series to join the streaming service will be Star Trek: Picard. The logo for the new series, which sees Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard, was also revealed.

A fan mocked up a parody poster based on that title. Instead of Star Trek: Picard, it’s Star Trek: Picardo, referencing Robert Picardo, the Star Trek: Voyager actor who played the Doctor. Picardo saw the poster somewhere and shared it on his Twitter account with a special message for whoever first created the image.

“To whomever made this: you get to be my #1,” Picard tweeted. Take a look below.

To whomever made this : you get to be my #1 . pic.twitter.com/hC2CUwxm9B — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) May 18, 2019

Star Trek: Picard catches up with Jean-Luc decades after his adventures in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series began filming in California in April. Hanelle Culpepper is directing the first two episodes. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told ComicBook.com at the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour about the group of creatives working on the series how the new show differs from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman said. “And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.

“And so, the question becomes, ‘What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that forced him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically?’ And those are the big questions that we’re asking.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard coming to CBS All Access? Would you like to see Picardo reprise his role as the Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager? Let us know how you feel about it the comments section. Star Trek: Picard is expected to premiere in late 2019 on CBS All Access.