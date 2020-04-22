Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Expects More Next Generation Returns In Picard Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖️

Jonathan Frakes returned to the world of Star Trek in Star Trek: Picard. His return came both in front of and behind the character. He directed two episodes of the show's first season, "Absolute Candor" and "Stardust City Rag." He then reprised his role as William Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation in "Nepenthe" and "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2." ComicBook.com spoke to Frakes about Picard's upcoming second season. He said he expects to return to direct more episodes of the series. He also said that he expects some of his other co-stars from The Next Generation to make appearances in the show's second season.

"I do expect to be back to direct the show, and I also think it'd be a good bet that we'll some other members of Next Gen because I think the 'Nepenthe' test went very well," Frakes says. About what that test was, he says, "I think to see if there was an appetite. I think they suspected there was, but I think to see if it would resonate to have Picard reunite with some of the people in a creative way. I'm glad we didn't come back on the Titan, for instance, that we were found on another part [of the universe]. It's 33 years or something. As Picard as changed, so has Riker and Troi and so has Seven."

Frakes' comments make sense given that LeVar Burton has said he's had talks about reprising his role as Geordi La Forge. I think it is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life," Burton said "Sure what the hell. Yeah! Absolutely." Speaking went on to speak for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew as a whole. Burton said, "You will see us all. Probably not all at the same time, although, never say never."

Burton went on to say that nothing is final and that he hasn't filmed anything for the show, but that he has given the producers some thoughts about where Geordi should be at this point in his life. "I have suggested to the producers that we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching and passing that knowledge and information on to another generation. We’ll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks are in charge and they are doing an amazing job. When they call and whatever they want me to do, I’m pretty sure it is going to be spectacular."

Star Trek: Picard Season One is streaming now on CBS All Access. Season Two is in pre-production.

