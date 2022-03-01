Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Reveals New Character Photos

With Star Trek: Picard‘s second season on Paramount+ days away, the streamer has revealed new photos of the series’ stars. Released via Entertainment Tonight, the images include all of the core cast members, including some special returning guest stars, posed in what looks like Guinan’s 10 Forward bar, as seen in the latest Star Trek: Picard . There are shots of Patrick Stewart, returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, and co-stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones and Santiago Cabrera. There’s also Brent Spiner, playing a new character after closing the book on Data last season, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, and fan-favorite foil John de Lancie as Q. Take a look below.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the season’s debut, Stewart hinted that Jean-Luc might be in the mood for romance in Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. “Well, what immediately comes to mind is romance of a very different nature and quality than it might have been in Star Trek: The Next Generation, when really, I had a succession of dates,” Stewart said, laughing when asked about the new opportunities the new season presents to him. “But this has developed much more in season two.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Picard co-creator Akiva Goldsman says this new season is all about redemption. “I think season one was resurrection, and this might be redemption,” Goldsman says. “I think we’re going deeper in reverse, and what I mean by that we’re going backwards in both time and in spirit, in psychology, so it’s a look inward, a look back.”

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season debuts on Paramount+ on March 3rd. The first season is streaming now.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musikar

Brent Spiner

John de Lancie as Q