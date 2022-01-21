Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Released

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has released its new trailer, offering the first look at Whoopi Goldberg’s return as Guinan from . Now set to debut on March 3rd on Paramount+, new episodes of the season debut weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service. Star Trek: Picard is already filming its third season. The series stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played in seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart plays Picard as he navigates the next chapter of his life. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has involves time travel and the return of Picard’s old nemesis, Q, played by John de Lancie.

“I haven’t seen [Star Trek: Discovery] – but I did watch the first season of Picard, which was great,” Goldberg said in January 2021 of returning as Guinan in Picard. “From time to time, I talk to Patrick [Stewart] about Star Trek. Hopefully, I will be joining their cast for a little while next year. I’m very excited about that.”

In addition to Stewart, Goldberg, and de Lancie reprising their respective roles from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways .

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season, and has teased a return and reunion with his Next Generation co-stars.

“I have a scene with he and Soong, who Brent [Spiner] plays on Picard,” Frakes told CinemaBlend. “And it’s one of my favorite scenes of the season.”

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ for its second season on March 3rd.