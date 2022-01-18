Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Reveals New Premiere Date

Originally announced to debut in February, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will now debut on March 3rd on Paramount+. New episodes of the season will then debut weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service. Star Trek: Picard is currently filming its third season, having returned to work following a brief shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the new series, Stewart plays Picard as he navigates the next chapter of his life. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has a plot involving time travel and the return of Picard’s old nemesis, Q, played by John de Lancie.

“Well, I play a jerk, so it’s really easy to approach that yet again. It’s not difficult,” de Lancie recently said of reprising Q. “It was nice to do. It was not difficult to bring it up again. We all play pretty close to who we are… at least I am. The material had a lot of the same vibes about it… The intentions are still the same. I’m still Picard’s main squeeze. And I’m pushing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Stewart (who also serves as an executive producer) and de Lancie Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways .

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season, and has teased a return and reunion with his Next Generation co-stars.

“I have a scene with he and Soong, who Brent [Spiner] plays on Picard,” Frakes told CinemaBlend. “And it’s one of my favorite scenes of the season.”

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard Season 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ for its second season on March 3rd.