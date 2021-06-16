Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

Paramount+ is celebrating Captain Picard Day by releasing a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season Two. Having teased Q's return with the teaser released on First Contact Day, the new Star Trek: Picard trailer offers fans their first look at John de Lancie back as Q. He appears opposite Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, with whom he loves to meddle. The trailer also confirmed what was hinted at in that First Contact Day teaser, that Star Trek: Picard's second season will deal with time travel and alternate timelines. The trailer offers glimpses of Picard back in a Starfleet uniform (or perhaps it's a moment from his past?) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) without her Borg implants.

Paramount+ also released a new teaser poster for the season. You can find both included below.

June 16th is when Star Trek fans celebrate Captain Picard Day, inspired by the holiday celebrated by the children aboard the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The event cast Captain Picard in the uncomfortable position of being a role model.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising that iconic role, which he inhabited for seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four feature films. The streaming series chronicles the next chapter of Picard's life.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Picard in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. In Season Two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout and Kirsten Beyer are both co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as the season's co-showrunners.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Picard's season two cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, and Brent Spiner.

What do you think of the new Star Trek: Picard trailer? Are you excited to see what Q has in store for Jean-Luc Picard this time? Let us know in the comments section.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two debuts on Paramount+ in 2022. Star Trek: Picard Season One is now streaming on Paramount+. You can also celebrate Captain Picard day by watching his adventures on Star Trek: The Next Generation or in the films Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis, all of which is also streaming on Paramount+.