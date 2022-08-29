Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!

Star Trek fans were eager to see old and new stars of the franchise all gather for Creation Entertainment's Mission Las Vegas convention this year – and they certainly got what they hoped for. One panel featured Star Trek: The Next Generation alumni – including actress Denise Crosby. Crosby played Chief Security Officer Tasha Yar on the first Season of TNG, and was infamously killed off in pretty horrific fashion for Star Trek (and at the time).

It was Crosby who teased fans with the news: Tasha Yar will be showing up in Star Trek: Picard Season 3!

"You will see Tasha Yar," Denise Crosby told the panel audience, before adding the twist that "I'm not going to tell you how."

Star Trek has already played with bringing back Natasha Yar: Crosby returned to The Next Generation several times in later seasons as a Romulan commander named Sela, who is the daughter of an alt-universe variant of Tasha Yar, who ended up being captured by Romulans and became the consort of a Romulan general (classic Star Trek). Sela has been a character the franchise returns to now in again – and certainly could again in Picard.

The other possibility is that Tasha Yar herself reappears in Picard Season 3, through the numerous ways that franchise TV can do that. De-aging techniques could bring Denise Crosby back as the Tasha Yar from those early days of the TNG Enterprise, in flashback, simulation, alternate reality, or any other of the many sci-fi ways Star Trek could explain it. A variant of Tasha who lived to present-day age (and maybe had a happy, heroic, future?) would also be welcomed by Star Trek fans.

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2023.