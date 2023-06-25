Star Trek: Prodigy Blu-ray Sells Out Following Paramount+ Cancellation and Removal News

Following Friday's confirmation that Paramount+ will remove Star Trek: Prodigy from its library despite having previously renewed the animated Star Trek series, the Blu-ray of Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 has sold out at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. It's unclear how much stock these retailers had on hand, but within a day of Star Trek fans learning the series would leave Paramount+ in a week's time, whatever copies remained were sold. This news began spreading across social media amid a fan campaign to "Save Star Trek: Prodigy" eventually being amplified by Star Trek: Prodigy producer and head writer Aaron Waltke. "Seems like people are voting with their wallets... and eager to discover the show!" Waltke added. The Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 DVD set is still available at some online storefronts, though it is only capable of playing the episodes in standard definition. This Star Trek: Prodigy Blu-ray and DVD set only collects the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, which aired on Nickelodeon after debuting on Paramount+. Waltke stated the second Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Blu-ray volume is in production.

Paramount+ had announced plans to release Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 in winter 2023. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is said to be nearing completion. However, rather than streaming it on Paramount+, Paramount will pitch the series to other streamers and networks. If Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 doesn't find a new home, several of the show's storylines will go unresolved, including one involving the fate of Star Trek: Voyager favorite Cakotay, voiced by original actor Robert Beltran, and whether Adrmial Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew, ever finds him.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the USS Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy excited longtime Star Trek fans by bringing back Kate Mulgrew to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).