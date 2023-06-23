Star Trek: Prodigy Cancelled by Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy, the first animated series set in the Trek universe in decades, has been cancelled, and will soon be removed from Paramount+ altogether, Variety reports. Prodigy is one of four series, along with The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Queen of the Universe, which will disappear from Paramount+ as the streamer makes adjustments to its programming, creating the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle. The Game, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies are all eligible to be shopped to other networks, which suggests that while they are being removed from Paramount+, they are not (or at least not yet) being written down and scrubbed from the internet, a practice that has become disturbingly common.

Star Trek: Prodigy also aired on Nickelodeon until its finale in December. According to Variety's report, the series will also be pulled from that network, ensuring that until and unless CBS Television has had a chance to shop it around, there will be no reruns for the Kate Mulgrew-led series.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a Paramount+ spokesperson said. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel series to the beloved '70s film. The Game is a revival of the 2000s CW/BET series from Black Lightning executive producer Mara Brock Akil, and spun out of her popular series Girlfriends. Queen of the Universe is a singing competition show featuring the most talented drag queens from around the world. It appears that Grease and Trek will be shopped around, while this is the end of the road for Girlfriends and Queen of the Universe. Queen is the only show with a firm removal date, that being June 30.

Star Trek: Prodigy sees Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew returning as Kathryn Janeway, both as a hologram and as the flesh-and-blood original, now a Starfleet admiral. The voice cast also includes Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It also streams on Nickelodeon international channels in 180 countries globally. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.