Star Trek: Prodigy Season Finale First Look Revealed

Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale debuts this Thursday on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released the first look at the episode. Titled "Supernova, Part 2," the episode picks up where "Supernova, Part 1" left off, with Starfleet's armada falling right into the Vau N'akat's trap. Things are looking grim for the Protostar crew. Can they pull off a victory? And at what cost? The episode's synopsis reads, "As the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet's future." Series creators Kevin and Dan Hagerman wrote the episode, and executive producer Ben Hibon directed it.

Paramount+ released five still images from the episode. You can see them below:

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

In the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season, "as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance."

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Prodigy. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers, with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs are also co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy sees Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew returning as Kathryn Janeway, both as a hologram and as the flesh-and-blood original, now a Starfleet admiral. The voice cast also includes Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It also streams on Nickelodeon international channels in 180 countries globally. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. The finale debuts on Thursday, December 29th.