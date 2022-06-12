✖

Kate Mulgrew became a sci-fi icon as Capt. Kathryn Janeway of the USS Voyager in Star Trek: Voyager. She's returned to the franchise over the past year, voicing the hologram version of Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (as well as the original Janeway) and the mirror universe version of the character in Star Trek Online. While fans have been happy to have Mulgrew back as Janeway in any form, many would still love to see Mulgrew reprise the role in live-action. Seven of Nine (played by Mulgrew's Voyager co-star Jeri Ryan) mentioned Admiral Janeway in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Could that be a hint at Janeway's return to live-action?

ComicBook.com spoke to Mulgrew about her role as Drew Finch in Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth. During the conversation, we asked if Mulgrew might make a surprise appearance in Picard's final season with all the other returning Star Trek alumni, or if there's any chance for a live-action return at all.

"Well, I think Picard is done, unless I'm quite mistaken," Mulgrew notes (she's not mistaken). "I think they've finished, but it's not likely that Janeway will show up on Picard. But who knows what will happen to her in the future? There seems to be, as I said to you earlier, a tremendous resurgence here, a rather vital one. So for the first time, I'm actually looking at it with new eyes. I wonder what would happen if Janeway were to come back to live-action."

While the possibility of Janeway's live-action return remains uncertain, she will be back in Star Trek: Prodigy. The series is about to make its linear television debut on Nickelodeon, but the first 10 episodes are already streaming on Paramount+ and left fans with an exciting cliffhanger. ComicBook.com inquired about what fans should expect from Prodigy, particularly Admiral Janeway's role in it when the animated series returns with new episodes.

"There are many more surprises in store, so I have to be careful," Mulgrew says. "She is an admiral, but she is capable of surprising even herself, and what is coming will be entirely unexpected and will then turn into something pretty wonderful, taking this into an altogether new season for Janeway in her several incarnations."

