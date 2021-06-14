Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Cast and First Look Images

✖

Star Trek: Prodigy has revealed its crew. On Monday, Paramount+ introduced the voice cast playing the six young alien starship crew members featured in the upcoming kids' animated series set in the Star Trek universe. Those cast members join Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew, previously announced as reprising her Captain Kathryn Janeway role in Emergency Training Hologram form. Together, these characters board a derelict Starfleet vessel in the Delta Quadrant and embark on new adventures in the final frontier. Paramount+ also revealed the first images from Star Trek: Prodigy. Find those photos and information on the cast and the characters included below.

The cast members include veteran actors and young stars. Here's the Star Trek: Prodigy cast list:

(Photo: Paramount+)

Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics) as "Rok-Tahk," a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.

Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us) as "Dal," 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

Angus Imrie (The Crown, Emma) as "Zero," who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others.

Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite, Big Mouth) as “Jankom Pog,” a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play 'devil's advocate' for the sake of hearing all sides.

Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Sweetbitter) as "Gwyn," a 17-year-old Vau N'Akat who was raised on her father's bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.

Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer) as "Murf," whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios produce Star Trek: Prodigy. The series premieres on Paramount+ later this year.

Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series, the first Star Trek show aimed at younger audiences. Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – another first Star Trek history. Over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

(Photo: Paramount+)

(Photo: Paramount+)

(Photo: Paramount+)

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' recently-launched animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

Paramount+ is the streaming home of the Star Trek franchise. Every episode of Star Trek television is now available to stream on Paramount+, with new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds forthcoming.