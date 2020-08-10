Star Trek: Prodigy Lands Harry Potter Director as Creative Lead

✖

On Monday, Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced that award-winning director and producer Ben Hibon (Codehunters) would direct, co-executive produce, and act as the creative lead of Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. The CG-animated series follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. Animed at a bringing a new generation of fans into the expanding Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Nickelodeon in 2021. It will be the third animated series in Star Trek franchise history after Star Trek: The Animated Series from the early 1970s and Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuted on CBS All Access on Thursday.

"Ben's contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on Star Trek: Prodigy. As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon Group in a statement.

Hibon said, "Getting the chance to work on an IP like Star Trek has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout - who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver."

In addition to Codehunters, Hibon directing the animated "Tale of Three Brothers" portion of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. The sequence earned an Award Nomination as part of Warner Bros.' VFX submission. Hibon and director David Yates also won the British Animation Award for the scene.

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Mac Middleton will serve as a producer with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Prodigy will join ViacomCBS' expanding Star Trek franchise. It is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences for Nickelodeon. The Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access currently includes the original series Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh.

