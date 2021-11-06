Star Trek: Prodigy Premiere Streaming Free For a Limited Time

The Star Trek: Prodigy premiere episode “Lost & Found” is streaming online for free via YouTube in the United States for a limited time. As the newest episode arrives on Paramount+ this week, the streaming service put the nearly 47-minute premiere episode up to stream for free. It’s a sample offering to anyone curious about Star Trek’s first kids-focused series. But interested parties should act fast. The episode will leave YouTube on November 10th. Based on our conversation with series creators Kevin and Dan Hagerman, this free first episode of Star Trek: Prodigy isn’t only a potential gateway to this series but the entire expanding Star Trek universe.

“The Trek universe is so big, right?” Kevin told us. “It’s getting deeper and deeper and deeper and I think it gets more and more intimidating, whether it’s a kid or an adult. Where do I start? Where do I jump in on this?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/T4nTcYIEDL8

Dan added, “I mean, you could tell the kids start with The Original Series, but they may be like, ‘I don’t know, this looks like old-timey stuff.’ You don’t want them to reject it before they get into it. So in essence, this is like putting sugar on your medicine. It’s like, let’s make a show that’s going to dazzle them, that’s going to pique their curiosity, that’s going to create characters that they’re going to care about, and then once they care about those characters take that new audience into the world of Gene Roddenberry. And from the pilot, you’re starting from the outside, that’s why it doesn’t look so much like Star Trek, but we will get there, I promise you that”

Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Throughout their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

In the premiere episode, “Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. The newest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, “Starstruck,” is streaming now on Paramount+. New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Thursdays on Paramount+.