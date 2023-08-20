Star Trek: Prodigy Producers Offer Season 2 Update

The storytellers behind Star Trek: Prodigy are still hard at work on the animated series' second season despite being canceled by and removed from Paramount+. Star Trek: Prodigy is currently looking for a new home where its second season of episodes could debut. According to comments made by producers Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Aaron Waltke during a panel at the 57-Year Mission convention in Las Vegas -- where they debuted an exciting clip from the unreleased season -- work on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is about halfway done, with 10 episodes complete. They expect the remaining 10 episodes to be done by year's end.

"CBS Studios and Secret Hideout are nothing but supportive," Waltke said at the event (via TrekMovie.com) "We are continuing to make the show. We have 10 episodes in the can and 10 more that'll be done by the end of the year. Man, the episodes look phenomenal."

Star Trek: Prodigy connections to other Star Trek shows

The clip released during the panel revealed Robert Picardo's return as the Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager. During the panel, Waltke hinted that Star Trek: Prodigy would continue to reference events from other Star Trek shows, including its current era of streaming series.

"Something that we always said in the writers' room is that our show, we're starting exploring Voyager but always, in our hearts, it was a sequel to all of Star Trek," he said. "Our show, and the other shows, Lower Decks, Picard, and maybe even some other ones, are all connected. And I think especially in season 2, you will start to see all those threads start to wind together in this amazing grand tapestry. There's going to be some new faces and you're going to see plenty more familiar faces and legacy characters that I think you'll be very excited to see."

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes for the future

Despite the toughs pot the show finds itself in now, the producers say they're 99% confident the second season will see the light of day and are holding out hope for bigger things to come. That includes more seasons and even movies.

"My master hope, I want the show picked up," Kevin Hageman said. "I want a season 3. I want Season 3 to set up an animated film series. Because why not? I think Star Trek needs to have an epic animated film series that have a new adventure every couple of years that the whole family can go see. I mean, it's going be much easier to make that than some of these live-action films that are much, much more expensive. Ours is on a budget.

Dan Hageman chimed in, "I want to add, at the end of season 1 it really helps set up what's going on in season 2. The same thing is at the end of season 2, it really sets up a new story going into season 3. I remember I was so excited for fans to watch episode 20 from season 1, and I'm even more excited about you guys to see episode 40."

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the USS Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy drew in longtime Star Trek fans by bringing Kate Mulgrew back to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms. Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is no longer streaming on Paramount+ but is available on Blu-ray and DVD. Volume One includes the show's first 10 episodes. Volume Two covers Season 1's final 10 episodes.