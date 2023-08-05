Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 First Look Reveals Voyager-A, Returning Fan-Favorite Voyager Character

Star Trek: Prodigy is still looking for a new home, and the show's creators just gave Star Trek: Voyager fans one more reason to keep the #SaveStarTrekProdigy campaign going. Showrunners/co-creators Dan and Kevin Hageman and producer Aaron J. Waltke are attending STLV: The 57-Year Mission, this year's edition of the annual gathering of Star Trek fans in Las Vegas, and participated in a Q&A session with fans. The trio of Prodigy creatives brought something special with them: a clip from Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 that brings back Robert Picardo as the voice of the Doctor and sees the USS Voyager-A take flight.

The first look at Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now available on Star Trek's official website. The clip sees the young crew of the USS Protostar reuniting as Starfleet Academy cadets. They're picked up by a shuttle with the Doctor aboard, who introduces himself as a good friend of Admiral Janeway. En route to their destination, the Doctor informs the cadets that they're joining a mission to observe the wormhole created by the Protostar's destruction. They'll become part of the crew of the USS Voyager-A, a newly commissioned ship bearing the name of the vessel that journeyed through the Delta Quadrant for seven years. Admiral Janeway will personally take command of the mission since so many Starfleet personnel are busy with the Romulan evacuation (as addressed in 2009's Star Trek movie and Star Trek: Picard's first season).

Will Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 happen?

Seeing this clip will excite Star Trek: Prodigy fans, but there's no guarantee that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will ever see release. Still, the producers said they are 99% confident that Prodigy will find a new home. In the meantime, they say the support from fans online has helped.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the young crew of the USS Protostar, which the characters discovered on the prison colony of Tars Lamora, deep in the Delta Quadrant. Though aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy drew in longtime Star Trek fans by bringing Kate Mulgrew back to voice Kathryn Janeway in both Hologram Janeway and Admiral Janeway forms

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast also included Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). The recurring voice cast includes Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is no longer streaming on Paramount+ but is available on Blu-ray and DVD. Volume One includes the show's first 10 episodes. Volume Two covers Season 1's final 10 episodes.

(Credit to TrekMovie.com, TrekCore, and Trek Central on Twitter for sharing information from the panel.)