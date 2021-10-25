Star Trek: Prodigy Sneak Peeks Debut During NFL Sunday Football

Paramount+ offered Star Trek fans two sneak previews of Star Trek: Prodigy during yesterday’s NFL football games. Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers, debuts this week on Paramount+. Previous footage showed Hologram Janeway’s debut. The first new preview for the series shows two of its characters, Dal (Bretty Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), powering the USS Protostar on for the first time. The Protostar is a derelict, experimental Starfleet vessel that was somehow left stranded in the Delta Quadrant. The ship’s universal translator system allows the two characters, each of a different alien species, to understand each other for the first time.

The second clip shows Dal on the run and robots giving chase. He makes his way to the more dangerous parts of what looks like a mining facility while the Diviner (John Noble) watches remotely. You can see both previews below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1452347822049677315?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Throughout their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Kate Mulgrew leads the Star Trek: Prodigy‘s voice cast, reprising her role as Captain Janeway. The cast includes Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, Jimmi Simpson, Robert Beltran, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Daveed Diggs.

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1452402127641268225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What do you think of these Star Trek: Prodigy sneak previews? Let us know how you feel about them in the comments.

Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Thursday, October 28th, on Paramount+. Its first season will run on Paramount+ before later airing on Nickelodeon.