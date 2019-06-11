Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Star Trek Movie Will Be Rated R

Quentin Tarantino plans on making the Star Trek universe a little bloodier. Tarantino’s proposed Star Trek movie is still percolating at Paramount Pictures. Tarantino’s involvement comes with a certain expectation about the level of violence and language that will be in the film, both of which are uncharacteristic of past Star Trek movies. This has led to some speculation about whether his Star Trek film would be rated R.

Fans can put that speculation to rest. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Tarantino confirms that if he’s going to make a Star Trek movie, that movie will be rated R. “Oh yeah!” Tarantino says. “It’s an R-rated movie. If I do it, it’ll be R-rated.”

In the past, Star Trek film star Karl Urban has discussed why it is that Tarantino would want to make an R-rated Star Trek movie, and it isn’t for cheap curse words. “You shouldn’t worry that it is going to be full of obscenity and stuff,” he said. “He wants an R-rating to really make those beats of consequence land. If it’s not PG, if someone gets sucked out into space, which we have all seen before, we might see them get disemboweled first…It allows some breadth…gives him some leeway to do that. To me, that was always one of the things I loved about what DeForest Kelley did. He would actually capture the horror of space. That look in his eyes of sheer terror always struck me when I was a kid.”

Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the films, has also noted that Tarantino’s film would be R-rated. “We’re waiting on specifics,” Quinto says. “I’m thrilled that we might have the opportunity to work with [Tarantino] and see what he would do with us in this universe. It’s going to be an R-rated version of Star Trek, which would be the first (in) the movies, and that’s exciting. I’ve been a fan of his for years, and I’m really inspired by his originality. Take that originality and mix it with this world full of incredible ideology and colorful characters, and the result could be pretty thrilling.”

Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek is still in the development stages.

