Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Teases Excitement for Old School Fans as Finale Filming Begins

Anson Mount hints that something exciting is coming for fans of classic Star Trek in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff entered production in March and is now, according to Mount, filming its first season finale. Mount took to Twitter to share his excitement, teasing good stuff in store for longtime Star Trek fans. "Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today," he tweeted. "Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we’re trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Strange New Worlds being a prequel makes it well-fit for an old-school Star Trek storytelling style. The show is embracing that idea.

"Well, I think that Star Trek is, by nature, episodic," Mount told Collider in March. "Now, that doesn't mean that Star Trek can't be other things. Star Trek can be a lot of things, as we've seen in every iteration of it. But classic Trek is really founded on the big idea of the week, and the big idea of the week needs room to breathe. In serialized structure, you're trying to take care of so many relationships that there doesn't tend to be a lot of room for that. Now with that said, I think Discovery does a phenomenal job with that structure and I was very fortunate to be a part of it. Normally, serialized is my taste, as an actor, but this really felt like it needed to be episodic."

Showrunner Akiva Goldsman has said that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also take some visual cues from Star Trek: The Original Series. "It's a fine line because obviously we want to keep continuity with the storytelling and the style, but we also want Strange New Worlds to be a different show," Goldsman told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not Discovery. There are a few more reach-backs (to The Original Series) and the uniforms have been adjusted slightly, the sets are slightly different. Remember the Enterprise existed as a little piece of [the show Discovery] but now it's its own object. When you close your eyes and think of the key sets and situations that you think of The Original Series, that's what we're looking to do."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut later this year on Paramount+.