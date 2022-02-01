Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Poster Released

On Tuesday, Paramount+ kicked off the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds portion of its TCA Press Tour presentation by releasing the new key art poster for the upcoming highly-anticipated series. The poster depicts the USS Enterprise looming over a desert landscape, the terrain referencing Christopher Pike’s childhood spent in Mojave, California, riding horses. He is seen riding one in the center of the key art image. You can see it below. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike at the helm of the USS Enterprise in the years before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brings back fan-favorite stars Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Pike, Spock, and Number One before Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds across the galaxy.

On Star Trek Day, Paramount+ released a first look at . The video featured Mount as Captain Christopher Pike wearing a newly designed gold Starfleet uniform reminiscent of the uniform worn by Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Akiva Goldsman wrote Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ premiere episode, based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners, with Goldsman also directing the premiere. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers, along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, and Australia. The series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the series.

What do you think of the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds key art poster? Are you excited about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds upcoming debut on Parmaount+? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut on Paramount+ on May 5th.