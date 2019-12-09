Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Marina Sirtis’ Husband Michael Lamper Dead at 61

Usually when a star from Star Trek: The Next Generation tweets it is usually for some fun fact or a bit of promotion. But, Marina Sirtis came to the social media platform with some sad news. Her husband Michael Lamper has passed away at the age of 61. Lamper was both a guitarist and an Acamarian Gatherer on an episode of The Next Generation in the third season. This development is quite shocking and sad for fans who enjoyed both her work as Deanna Troi on The Next Generation and her husband’s appearance in an episode as well. Everyone has a favorite episode and “The Vengeance Factor” is probably it for someone out there.

I’m going to be gone for a while. My beloved husband passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. For those of you waiting for a shout out on Cameo, please forgive me I don’t feel up to i. I’ll let you know when the service is back on. — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) December 9, 2019

Back in 1992, Lamper married Sirtis with Bret Spiner and Michael Dorn as groomsmen. They met after one of the actress’ personal friends introduced Lamper. He played alongside a number of accomplished musicians like Tommy Shaw from Stix, Quiet Riot and Los Lobos.

