The Star Trek: The Next Generation mirror universe saga continues this week in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3.

The series is set during Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Four and follows the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror. The mirror universe’s Reginald Barclay has captured and replaced the Reginald Barclay of the USS Enterprise. Barclay’s plans are still unknown to his crewmates. Thus, the Enterprise crew continues its diplomatic mission mediating between Vulcans and Cardassians.

The preview pages place a focus on a Vulcan medical officer named Selar. While assisting Dr. Crusher in taking care of a dying Vulcan ambassador, she also remembers a traumatic moment from her childhood.

You can see the Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3 preview pages below.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Tony Shasteen

On the heels of the blockbuster THROUGH THE MIRROR miniseries comes a brand-new NEXT GENERATION series, featuring untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D! With a high-ranking Federation official’s life hanging in the balance, Doctor Selar faces a difficult decision when she must choose between her responsibility as a physician and her adherence to Vulcan philosophy.

From the creative forces behind Star Trek: The Next Generation-Mirror Broken!

Takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation’s critically acclaimed fourth season!

Featuring covers by Mirror Broken co-creator and designer J.K. Woodward!

The unexpected twist ending of Through the Mirror continues!

In Shops: Sep 12, 2018

SRP: $3.99

