Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Renewed for Season 2, She-Hulk Star Joins Cast

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been renewed for a second season, even before the first season premiered. The upcoming series is one of many Star Trek projects at Paramount+, joining the likes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31. Star Trek held a panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend, where a host of announcements were made. One of those announcements was for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2, as well as the addition of She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany as a recurring special guest star during its first season.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is currently in production in Toronto. Executive producer and co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman made a surprise appearance during the Star Trek Universe panel at NYCC when a livestream from the Toronto set was shown to the audience. Kurtzman announced Starfleet Academy being greenlit for a second season alongside cast members including Sandro Rosta, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will follow a new class of Starfleet cadets who all have the dream of becoming a part of the decorated Starfleet officers. They will navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, so it sounds like there will be plenty of action and drama for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Before portraying Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany was known for her breakout performance in Orphan Black. “I’ve had the incredible privilege of being able to direct her, and I can tell you that she is such a genius… she is just incredible,” Alex Kurtzman said about Maslany. “She has been just an amazing addition to the cast.”

It can always be a tricky proposition to introduce fans to a whole new group of characters within an established franchise, but it shouldn’t be something that keeps viewers away from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. It boasts an impressive cast list including the recently-added Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), and George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), who all play cadets at Starfleet Academy. They join previously announced cast members, Holly Hunter, playing a Starfleet captain and current chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Paul Giamatti, playing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1’s villain.

Are you excited for Tatiana Maslany in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? Let us know your thoughts on social media @ComicBook!