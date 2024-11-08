Jeri Ryan Turned Down a Seven of Nine Series (But Not Star Trek: Legacy)

Star Trek has been in a period of grand expansion the last few years, following every other major franchise universe into the streaming wars. Paramount+ has offered fans in live-action Star Trek series like Discovery, animated series like Lower Decks and Prodigy, and some high-profile spinoff series like Picard and Strange New Worlds. It’s an understatement to say that many of those projects have been divisive – but one series that arguably would’ve been a sure bet is also one that never came to fruition.

Star Trek: Voyager and Picard star Jeri Ryan attended Spacecon in San Antonio, Texas, recently, where she revealed to a crowd attending panel that there has been discussions of a Star Trek spinoff show centered around her character Seven of Nine – and even a formal pitch that she had been presented with:

“There has been talk. And there was an idea that was actually pitched to me after Picard ended, which was not the Legacy show that I know the fans are asking for, that I want to do,” Ryan explained. “But it just wasn’t me… It didn’t feel like the right kind of thing… But there has been talk. And if there is one thing I have learned with this franchise it is: never say never. You never know.”

Seven of Nine’s Star Trek History Explained

Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine was formerly “Annika Hansen,” a colonist whose family took a ship to explore unknown regions of space, where the encountered the Borg and were assimilated into its collective. In the Voyager Season 4’s two-part episode “Scorpion” the Borg version of Annika (designate: “Seven of Nine”) came aboard the USS Voyager as an envoy for the Borg, but ended up being captured and having her connection to the collective severed.

Seven of Nine served aboard Voyager for years; in the time period of Star Trek: Picard (over 20 years after the events of Voyager), Seven of Nine becomes a Fenris Ranger, taking on peacekeeping mission in the volatile region of the Romulan Neutral Zone. She joined Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on a new set of adventures, which culminated with Seven of Nine becoming the new captain of the USS Enterprise-G, with her girlfriend Raffi Musiker as first officer, and Picard’s son Jack Crusher II as her ensign and advisor.

What’s Next For Seven of Nine?

Star Trek fans were by-and-large happy with Picard Season 3, which brought back the legacy characters of TNG and mixed them into the new era of Picard characters (Seven of Nine, Raffi, etc.), while introducing the the offspring of TNG characters, like Jack Crusher and Geordi La Gorge’s daughters Sidney and Alandra. There’s been a sustained hope that Star Trek: Picard‘s ending would springboard into a new series, Star Trek: Legacy, which would pick up the adventures of the Enterprise-G.

After being handed the captain’s chair, it’s understandable that Jeri Ryan would be more interested in leading Star Trek: Legacy than doing a Seven of Nine spinoff. And a lot of fans agree with her.

