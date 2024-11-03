Star Trek: Strange New World Season 3 Clip Resolves Season 2’s Cliffhanger

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is not wasting time. The first teaser for the sci-fi series resolved the cliffhanger from Season 2, assuring us that the Enterprise’s crew survived their encounter with the Gorn. Commenters are more excited than ever to see how it all plays out when the series returns to Paramount+ in 2025.

The preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiered at New York Comic Con, and once again it was not a trailer but a complete scene. We rejoin Captain Pike (Anson Mount) leading the crew of the USS Enterprise in a high-impact confrontation with the Gorn, weighing their options. In classic Star Trek fashion, Pike trusts his crew to present him with their best options while his decisiveness keeps them moving. You can see the clip below, but it more or less gives away how the Enterprise escapes the Gorn.

For those that need a refresher, at the end of Strange New Worlds Season 2 the Enterprise was attacked by a force of Gorn who were in the midst of invading a Federation colony world. The USS Cayuga was already damaged in the battle, including its captain Mariel Batel (Melanie Scrofano), Pike’s love interest.

For some fans, the cliffhanger felt a bit out of place in a show that seemed proud to be episodic. Strange New Worlds works hard to evoke the franchise’s history, and that seems to be the plan for Season 3 as well. Last year, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman told Variety that the “genre-hopping” would continue, with 10 unique new stories all underway before the Hollywood labor strikes began.

Strange New Worlds takes place in the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. It features many of the same characters inlcuding Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and Scotty (Martin Quinn). It also includes Christina Chong as head of security La’an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as helmsman Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as chief medical officer Joseph M’Benga, Bruce Horak as chief engineer Hemmer and Rebecca Romijn as first officer Number One.

Strange New Worlds Season 3 is slated for release sometime in 2025, but no exact date has been set. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season as well. Previous episodes are now streaming on Paramount+, along with most other Star Trek shows and movies.