Star Trek: Section 31 Movie Gets a Release Date & Fans Don’t Have Long To Wait

Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Section 31 finally has a release date, and it’s just around the corner. Paramount+ continues to expand the Star Trek franchise, and fans are excited to see more of Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh’s Emperor Philippa Georgiou. New York Comic Con announced Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere January 24, 2024, and a new poster featuring Yeoh was also revealed to go along with the news. Star Trek hosted a panel at New York Comic Con that also featured a new look at the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, and an update on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Section 31 has the distinction of being Paramount+’s first original Star Trek movie. Joining Yeoh in the star-studded cast are Omari Hardwick as “Alok”, Kacey Rohl as Rachel Garrett, Sam Richardson as Quasi, Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, Robert Kazinsky as Zeph, Humberly Gonzalez as Melle, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) is playing a young Georgiou, and Joe Pingue (The Expanse), and Augusto Bitter (EZRA) also help round out the cast.

Image credit: Sophy Holland/Paramount+

The cast of Section 31 took time to speak about their love of Star Trek at the NYCC panel.

“Star Trek informed not just the kind of things I like, but it informed me as a human being,” Robert Kazinsky said during the Star Trek panel. “I took my moral center from the next generation – from everything they did on there. So to be of it – I never thought I would get the jewel in the crown, which is Star Trek.”

While a lot of the cast are playing new characters, Kacey Rohl gets to reprise an established character in the young Rachel Garrett. Tricia O’Neil played Garrett in Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s “Yesterday’s Enterprise” episode.

“Obviously Rachel Garrett has got some big boots to fill and Tricia O’Neil did such incredible work,” Rohl said. “Let’s have a clap for Tricia! I watched that episode a bunch and tried to translate that through my stuff, to try and bring Rachel Garrett into this moment. It’s exciting to be in something on more the spicer side.”

It’s a season of change for Star Trek projects on Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery debuted its fifth and final season earlier this year. Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its final season in October. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 debuts in 2025 and the show is already renewed with Season 4 on the horizon. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy hasn’t debuted and it’s already also been renewed for Season 2.