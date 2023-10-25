Star Trek: Pliable Truths to Bridge the Gap Between The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new Star Trek novel from veteran novelist Dayton Ward will bridge the gap in events between Star Trek: The Next Generation's episodes with the Cardassians and Benjamin Sisko's arrival on Deep Space 9. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Pliable Truths is set in the year 2369, the same year on Star Trek's timeline that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine begins, with Captain Jean-Luc Picard handing control of the space station over to Commander Sisko in the two-part pilot episode, "Emissary." Occurring shortly after Captain Jean-Luc Picard's capture by Cardassians and torture at the hands of Gul Madred, as seen in the classic Next Generation two-parter "Chain of Command," Pliable Truths sees Picard arriving on Terok Nor, the Cardassian space station that will soon be rechristened Deep Space 9, to mediate the end of the Cardassian occupation of Bajor. However, Ro Laren, the Bajoran Starfleet officer that Picard has taken under his wing aboard the Enterprise-D (and whose story comes full circle in Star Trek: Picard), is tipped off to a Cardassian secret that threatens the fragile peace and Bajor's future.

Simon and Schuster will publish Star Trek: The Next Generation – Pliable Truths through Pocket Books in May 2024. Here's the official synopsis from the publisher's website:

"A thrilling new Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine adventure from New York Times bestselling author Dayton Ward! 2369: Shortly after Starfleet thwarts a Cardassian attack on a Federation star system, the Cardassian government orders an end to its fifty-year occupation of the planet Bajor. As a result, a newly installed Bajoran government requests immediate assistance from the Federation to mediate how the withdrawal will proceed and what recompense, if any, Bajorans are owed from their brutal oppressors. Captain Jean-Luc Picard is ordered by Starfleet Command to oversee these tense negotiations on Terok Nor, the massive Cardassian space station still orbiting Bajor, even as he still deals with his own recent trauma as a prisoner held and tortured by a Cardassian interrogator.

"As these critical peace talks get underway, Ensign Ro Laren receives a call for help from a friend thought long dead, exposing an insidious secret from inside Cardassian space. Now, Picard and the crew of the Starship Enterprise must act to prevent an interstellar incident from reigniting deadly hostilities between the Federation and the Cardassians, and shattering any hope of justice for the Bajoran people…"

Ward has written many Star Trek novels, as well as Star Trek short fiction, Star Trek reference books, and articles for Star Trek publications, including Star Trek.com. Some of his recent work includes the Star Trek: Discovery novels Drastic Measures and Somewhere to Belong and Star Trek: Coda: Book 1: Moments Asunder, which began the trilogy that ended the old post-Star Trek: Nemesis novel line.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Pliable Truths is the second Star Trek novel that Pocket Books has announced for 2024. Star Trek: Picard – Firewall by David Mack, which will be released in February, is a Star Trek: Picard prequel story focusing on Seven of Nine, revealing her struggles with Starfleet upon returning with the U.S.S. Voyager from the Delta Quadrant and how she ultimately joined up with the Fenris Rangers. The novel is available to pre-order now.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Pliable Truths goes on sale on May 21, 2024. It is available to pre-order now.