Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Title Revealed

The record-breaking, crowdfunded Star Trek: Voyager documentary officially has a title. In an email sent to campaign followers, 455 Studios revealed the film's title is To the Journey: Looking Back at Star Trek: Voyager. Like the studio's Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary, What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the title is an evocative reference to the show's series finale, "Endgame." That two-part episode begins with a flash into the future as the Voyager crew, having returned home, enjoy one of their annual reunions. Reginald Barclay toasts to them with the words "To the Journey." But then Kathryn Janeway travels back in time to try to undo the losses of Seven of Nine during the long journey home and Chakotay to grief thereafter. She presents her past self with a dangerous plan, and Captain Janeway puts it to her crew. Ensign Harry Kim offers an impassioned speech in reply:

"I think it's safe to say that... no one on this crew has been more... obsessed with getting home than I have, but... when I think about... everything we've been through together - maybe it's not the destination that matters. Maybe it's the journey. If that journey takes a little longer, so we can do something we all believe in, I can't think of any place I'd rather be or any people I'd rather be with."

When Kim concludes, Tom Paris offers "To the Journey" as a toast. The other senior crewmembers join him in the toast.

With nine days left, the campaign has earned over $860,000 and is the most-funded documentary campaign in Indiegogo's history. However, the team behind the film isn't stopping there, taking its shot at becoming the most successful crowdfunded documentary ever regardless of platform:

"With nine days left, we have just surpassed Bill Nye's incredible Documentary and are now the second-most funded documentary campaign in history!! This is all because of you, the best fans in the Quadrant.

Do we have a shot at number one, you ask? The Frank Zappa documentary and restoration project raised an astounding $1,126,036 and, while reaching that may seem like a tall task, as Seven of Nine said, 'impossible is a word that humans use far too often.'

So contribute if you can, and please help us spread the word everywhere -- share our posts, retweet our tweets, and post about this campaign everywhere you can. (Our social media links are at the bottom of this email.)

Let's chase history together."

