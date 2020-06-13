Star Trek's Garrett Wang Recalls How He 'Almost Killed' Star Wars' Harrison Ford

✖

Garrett Wang played Ensign Harry Kim in Star Trek: Voyager, and he nearly killed Star Wars star Harrison Ford to get the role. Earlier this year, Wang and his former Voyager co-star Robert Duncan McNeill launched The Delta Flyers, a podcast in which they rewatch the series and share stories from their time on the set. In the first episode of the podcast, Wang recalled the casting process he went through to land his Voyager role. That process almost came to a screeching halt when he came close to hitting the Han Solo actor with his car while speeding through a Paramount Studios parking lot.

"I'm actually speeding around the parking lot, and I come around this one bend, and this guy in a suit walks between two cars right in front of my car, so I slam on my breaks," Wang recalls in the podcast episode. "You know when you almost have an accident; your heart is beating a thousand miles a minute? I lock eyes with this dude in the suit, and it's Harrison Ford! I look at him, and I go 'Oh my god! I almost killed Han Solo!' I would have been hated by nerds everywhere!

"I remember reading the Variety paper, our Hollywood trade paper, the next day, and on the front page was a photo that said 'Harrison Ford at Paramount Studios for the Clear and Present Danger screening.' He was there for that, based on the Tom Clancy novel, wearing that same suit I almost maimed him in. He could have been a cripple, because of me."

Luckily for everyone involved, Wang avoided hitting the iconic actor. Ford continued his illustrious career, and Kim journeyed through the Delta quadrant for seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager.

The Star Trek: Voyager cast recently came together for a virtual reunion. Based on interviews, this may the closest thing fans get to any new adventures with the Voyager crew.

"Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that'd be great," Voyager and Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan told ComicBook.com. "I don't necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I've done that. But I'm not a writer. I can't really tell you anything. I'm having a great time on Picard. It's a very happy set. It's a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn't have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don't look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great."

