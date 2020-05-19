Star Trek: Voyager Reunion Announced

✖

The cast of Star Trek: Voyager will reunite to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, giving fans one more reason to celebrate aside from the upcoming Voyager novel and rewatch podcast. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced the reunion on Tuesday. The live reunion will take place on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 p.m. ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and website. The reunion brings together Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) in support of The Actors Fund. Fans watching the reunion can interact with the Voyager cast in realtime as they discuss their journey from the Delta Quadrant. Fans can also donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. In keeping with the format of Stars in the House, the reunion will also feature live music. “This reunion will be both gratifying and novel: we are all alive, we are all congenial, and we are all still actors!” said Kate Mulgrew.

“I am delighted that the entire cast of Star Trek: Voyager will beam in for a 25th Anniversary Reunion panel on Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund,” said Robert Picardo. “Hope you’ll join us Tuesday, May 26th at 8 PM ET and support this important cause with a donation at the moment in time it will mean the most.”

Fans should enjoy the cast reunion for all it is worth, as a new Voyager series is unlikely to happen. “Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that'd be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don't necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I've done that. But I'm not a writer. I can't really tell you anything... I'm having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn't have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don't look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

When asked if she'd return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was."

