Star Trek: Robert Picardo Reprises His Role as the Doctor

Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo has said that he’s in talks to return to Star Trek in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. It seems he’s getting back into character a little early. Picardo is one of the guests on Star Trek: The Cruise IV, which left port earlier this week. Photos from the cruise that have surfaced online that show Picardo reprised his role as the Doctor to film new clips for an Emergency Medical Holographic Program kiosk. Pressing a button on the kiosk brings up one several recorded videos of Picardo as the Doctor wearing a Star Trek: The Next Generation movie era Starfleet uniform.

Picardo’s Doctor wore that uniform once before, in a cameo appearance in Star Trek: First Contact. Otherwise, the character wore the more colorful uniform that was used throughout Voyager and most of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Picardo revealed he was in talks to appear in Star Trek: Picard back in March. At that point, the show’s second season renewal had not been announced.

“I am pleased that they (CBS) have expressed interest in me,” Picardo said. “They have reached out to my agent about next season. So I’m looking forward to seeing what it is. As you know I play two characters, primarily the Doctor but also Lewis Zimmerman. Lewis Zimmerman, the engineer who created the Doctor’s program, certainly would have aged. He’s in the same timeline as Patrick Stewart and all the [Star Trek: The Next Generation] folk. The Doctor, of course, like Data doesn’t age, but there are ways to address that, as we all know. I joked the other day that my daughter does visual effects, that’s exactly what she does is digitally correct actors so I said, ‘If they hire the two of us, she could make me look 25 years younger. Anyway, it will interesting to see when something happens, if something but, but I might have a chance to be onscreen with Jeri again. It would be an honor and a delight, obviously, to have scenes with Patrick Stewart so, you know, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

CBS All Access did confirm that Star Trek: Picard has been renewed ahead of the show’s premiere in January. The show’s first season sees Picardo’s Voyager co-star Jeri Ryan reprising her role as the ex-Borg Seven of Nine.

