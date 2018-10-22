Star Trek: Picard Series Gives Michael Dorn Hope For Worf Spinoff

Patrick Stewart is returning to his Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard, and his former co-star Michael Dorn thinks this could be good news for Worf‘s return as well.

Speaking during a press conference at the Destination Star Trek convention in Birmingham, UK, Dorn said that he thinks CBS’ investment in new Star Trek shows like the upcoming Picard series is an encouraging development in regards to the possibility of the Worf series he has been pitching being made (via Gizmodo UK).

The series, which has alternately been referred to as The Worf Chronicles and Captain Worf, would focus on Dorn as Worf in a position of command after having left Starfleet to serve in the Klingon Empire. The series would put a focus on Klingon culture and traditions.

Fans rallied around the series when Dorn was pitching it, launching the #WeWantWorf hashtag, but it was never picked up. At one point, Dorn admitted that CBS’ development of prequel series Star Trek: Discovery was probably a sign that the Worf series would never be made, but bringing back Picard has shown that CBS is willing to push Star Trek past the point where the franchise left off in Star Trek: Nemesis.

Dorn had a similarly hopeful tone when discussing the Worf show after hearing that CBS was looking to expand the franchise beyond Star Trek: Discovery back in July.

“I think this Worf thing would be perfect — I mean, really perfect,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the phone number of the right guy or getting the email of the right person that can actually get you in there. It’s a little early in the game right now, but I still think there’s hope for it.

“I’ve always liked the Klingons,” Dorn continued. “I’ve always thought that they were the most interesting aliens outside of the Vulcans and all that. There’s a certain Shakespearian bent with the Klingons. They’re very nationalistic — there’s coups, there’s assassinations, there’s takeovers, there’s all these kind of things. Interestingly enough, they talk kind of Shakespearean.”

Fans may wonder if the Picard show could be used a launching pad for a Worf spinoff. While Dorn didn’t rule out appearing for a significant role in the new series, he did make it clear that he’s not interested in a simple cameo role.

Would you like to see Michael Dorn’s Worf series become a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments!