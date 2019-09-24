Star Trek: Year Five Getting First-Ever Hero Collector Variant

Eaglemoss Hero Collector, the company that designs, manufactures, and publishes various pop-culture memorabilia collections, has partnered with IDW Publishing for Hero Collector’s first-ever variant comic book cover. The cover will debut at New York Comic Con, and is a variant to IDW’s Star Trek: Year Five #6. The cover is a photo cover that uses Hero Collector’s XL Edition model of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, as shot by renowned starship photographer Nils Walter Khan. The variant is limited to 1000 copies. The issue features a story by writer Jody Houser, with art by Silvia Califano. The variant will be available exclusively at Hero Collector Booth #737 throughout New York Comic Con for the special price of $10, while supplies last.

Hero Collector will host a signing with writer Houser, Khan, and special guests at noon on Sunday, October 6 at Booth #737. More details about the company’s plans for Star Trek and beyond will be revealed at the Hero Collector panel on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. in Room 1B03.

“We’re big fans of what Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser and the team are doing on Star Trek: Year Five, so it made sense to do our first ever exclusive cover with our friends at IDW as part of this epic run,” said Chris Thompson, Brand Manager, Hero Collector in a press release. “Our ships look impressive at the best of times, but on the cover of a comic they really pop! It’s so exciting to make this happen.”

“I’m consistently amazed by the level of detail and authenticity Eaglemoss Hero Collector brings to each one of their ships,” added Chase Marotz, IDW’s Star Trek Editor. “Getting to collaborate with them on this exclusive cover for our Year Five series has been fantastic, and I’m excited about the possibility of working even closer together in the future.”

Hero Collector is Eaglemoss’ imprint for genre collectibles. It makes collectibles based on many of the world’s most popular entertainment brands including Marvel and DC comics and movies, Star Trek, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Alien, Predator, Back to the Future, WWE, The Wizarding World, and James Bond. Its line of collectible miniature Star Trek starships is popular with Star Trek fans.

