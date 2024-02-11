Patrick Stewart Teases Super Bowl Appearance: "Let the Game Begin"

Patrick Stewart is set to appear in at least one Super Bowl ad.

Sir Patrick Stewart has a big night ahead of him. The Star Trek icon is a star in Paramount's cross-property ad set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, and there's been growing speculation the actor could appear in the trailer for Deadpool 3 in the ultimate surprise. Whether he appears in both the Paramount and Deadpool 3 trailers has yet to be seen but either way, Stewart himself is getting ready for the night. Sunday afternoon, the actor tweeted a photo of himself from the Paramount ad.

"Let the game begin," the actor wrote alongside the snapshot, which features Stewart sitting in a chair while donning a retro football uniform complete with a "Sir Patrick" nameplate.

Is Patrick Stewart in Deadpool 3?

After Stewart returned for the multiversal hijinks of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor said it was possible he could return in future MCU projects including Deadpool 3. "I have every confidence he's still around," Stewart said when Professor X's multiple film deaths came up in an interview last year.

"It has come up, there's been a process," Stewart admitted when asked about appearing in Deadpool 3. "But the last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know..."

In a separate interview, Stewart even teased a potential reunion between he and Sir Ian McKellen.

"I can't say about what Charles' future might possibly hold," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight last year. The actor also revealed Ian McKellen's (Magento) reaction to Xavier's return in Doctor Strange 2. "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes, that's true," Stewart said. "But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

