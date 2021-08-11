The Orville Season 3 Wraps Production

✖

That's a wrap on The Orville's third season! Creator and series star Seth MacFarlane confirmed that filming was complete on what will be his Star Trek love letter's first season as a Hulu Original Series. He posted a shot of The Orville's bridge staircase set, confirming the wrap and expressing his hope that this will not be the last season of the sci-fi comedy. "And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville! Thank you to our incomparable cast and crew for their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space."

MacFarlane also took to Twitter to hype fans for the digital work being done by the post-production crew. "The visual effects masters at @fusefx have raised things to the next level for #TheOrville season 3 — can’t wait for you all to see what they’ve created!"

The Orville's third season was delayed due to the coronavirus. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane offered a status update in September 2020.

"All I can say is we're working on it," MacFarlane said. "We're working very hard. We got hit by this just like everyone else, but we are working on it. We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it. For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists, it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure. Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

There's still no word on the show's return date. The Orville made the jump to Hulu after two seasons on FOX.

“The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and FOX Broadcasting Company, now FOX Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years. My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and FOX Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together,” said MacFarlane in a press release at the time.

Fans eager for more adventures with The Orville crew can at least look forward to The Orville: Artifacts in the meantime. Are you excited about The Orville's return? Let us know what you think in the comments section. The Orville's first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu.