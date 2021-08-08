The Orville: Artifacts Announced

✖

The Orville is back with a new story from writer/executive producer David A. Goodman. The latest in Dark Horse Comics' series of The Orville comic books, The Orville: Artifacts releases its first issue this October. Goodman reteams with artist David Cabeza and Michael Atiyeh for a two-issue tale that will help hold over fans eagerly anticipating the show's third season. The new series sees Captain Ed Mercer and the Orville's crew searching for a lost galactic civilization. The journey leads them into a region of space that no ship has ever survived, forcing Mercer to question his commitment to the mission. Here's the official synopsis from Dark Horse Comics:

"When Ed bumps into his old astroarchaeology teacher, the professor asks for assistance in his pursuit of the lost fleet of the Zankon, whose systems-spanning empire rose and fell millions of years ago, according to legend. However, doing so means taking the Orville into a system so hazardous no ship has ever successfully navigated it. Will the fearless survive the treacherous journey? And at what cost?"

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

The coronavirus pandemic delayed The Orville's third season. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane offered an update in September 2020.

"All I can say is we're working on it," MacFarlane said. "We're working very hard. We got hit by this just like everyone else, but we are working on it. We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it. For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists, it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure. Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

The Orville resumed production on its third season in February 2021. It still does not have a premiere date, but this will be its first season as a Hulu exclusive.

