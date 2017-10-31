Zachary Quinto Comments on Accusations Made Against Kevin Spacey

Following allegations made by Star Trek: Discovery star Antony Rapp that actor Kevin Spacey attempted to seduce Rapp when he was 14-years-old, a fellow member of the Star Trek family, Zachary Quinto, has spoken out.

Quinto’s statement also criticizes Spacey’s decision to come out as a gay in his apology for his behavior towards Rapp, a move which some, including Quinto, feel is a deflection tactic that casts the LGBTQ community in a poor light.

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out,” Quinto wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Not by standing up as a point of pride – in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments – thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world. But as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempted ot molest one. I am sorry to hear of Anthony Rapp‘s experience and subsequent suffering. And I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him – just as his denial served him for so many years. May Anthony Rapp’s voice be the one which is amplified here. Victim’s voices are the ones that deserve to be heard.”

Quinto, who plays Spock in the Star Trek reboot films, is himself a member of the LGBTQ community. His voice joins that of fellow Star Trek and LGBTQ icon George Takei in condemning Spacey’s actions.

“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong,” Takei said in a statement. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way. Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”

Rapp made his Broadway debut at the age of 10 in a performance of The Little Prince and the Aviator and had a breakout role as Mark Cohen in 1996’s Rent. He now plays Lt. Paul Stamets on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.